Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,354,453 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,667,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,354,453 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $531,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,044 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $198,847,000 after purchasing an additional 503,371 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,431,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $108,928,000 after purchasing an additional 225,570 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 178.4% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 71,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 46,067 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,517 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.30. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $52.36.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.77). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.90.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

