Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 56,504 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,275,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 56,504 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of 3M worth $404,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $186,687,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $371,968,000 after purchasing an additional 656,752 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,441,000. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,950,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMM opened at $148.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a twelve month low of $139.74 and a twelve month high of $206.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Analysts predict that 3M will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.73.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

