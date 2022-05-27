Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,129,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 337,801 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Capital One Financial worth $454,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.0% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth $611,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 11.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 42.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.83.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $125.63 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $110.29 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.72 and a 200-day moving average of $141.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

