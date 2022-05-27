Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG) Shares Up 0.8%

Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG – Get Rating) was up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.58 and last traded at $24.58. Approximately 14,866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,044% from the average daily volume of 1,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.14.

