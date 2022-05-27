NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. NVIDIA updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $7.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,960,270. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company has a market cap of $541.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $154.60 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.77.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 570.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

