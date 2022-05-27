NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Lowered to $260.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $269.77.

Shares of NVDA opened at $178.51 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $154.60 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $519.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 305.2% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 570.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 227.3% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 292.7% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 49,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,318,000 after buying an additional 37,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

