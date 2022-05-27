NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NVDA opened at $178.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.93 and its 200-day moving average is $251.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $519.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $154.60 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.49.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 294.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after buying an additional 18,277,063 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,347,921,000 after purchasing an additional 243,671 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,377,253 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $375,797,000 after acquiring an additional 66,852 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 296.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 966,474 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $200,215,000 after purchasing an additional 722,447 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 717,965 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $195,906,000 after buying an additional 36,511 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

