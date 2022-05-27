NVIDIA’s (NVDA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Benchmark currently has a $228.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $365.00.

NVDA has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded NVIDIA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $269.77.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA stock opened at $178.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.93 and a 200-day moving average of $251.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $154.60 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.