O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.
Shares of OIIM stock opened at $4.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $116.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.89. O2Micro International has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $8.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.21.
O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. O2Micro International had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $21.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that O2Micro International will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
About O2Micro International (Get Rating)
O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.
