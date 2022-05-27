Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Hits New 1-Year High at $158.91

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $158.91 and last traded at $158.72, with a volume of 9351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.53.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum to $225.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oasis Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Oasis Petroleum ( NASDAQ:OAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $521.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 42.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 35.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Oasis Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 5.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 14.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,171,000 after purchasing an additional 189,767 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 167.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 979,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,337,000 after buying an additional 612,883 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter worth $95,305,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 19.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,764,000 after buying an additional 155,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 0.6% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 537,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,575,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

