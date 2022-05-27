Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT) Trading Down 1.1%

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 110.80 ($1.39). Approximately 540,391 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,032,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112 ($1.41).

The company has a market capitalization of £625.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 112.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 109.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.25. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.58%.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc operates as a closed end investment company in Europe and Australia. The company also focuses on building and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 31 renewable energy assets covering the operational capacity of 290 MW.

