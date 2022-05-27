Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Director Sells $152,450,000.00 in Stock

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $152,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,465,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,185,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Olin stock opened at $64.51 on Friday. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $65.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.15. Olin had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 58.94%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olin by 169.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

