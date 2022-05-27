Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives $34.70 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.70.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OHI. StockNews.com began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of OHI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,432. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day moving average is $28.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $38.20.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 42.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 143.32%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omega Healthcare Investors (Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.