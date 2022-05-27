Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $7,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $100,916,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 766.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 796,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,693,000 after buying an additional 704,300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,172,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,181,000 after buying an additional 591,257 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,001,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,369,000 after buying an additional 571,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,606,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,956,000 after buying an additional 504,221 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OMC stock traded up $1.92 on Friday, hitting $74.96. 91,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,506. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.76 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.22 and a 200-day moving average of $76.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

