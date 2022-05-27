Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.00.

NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $23.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02.

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.41% and a negative net margin of 6,889.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 66,130 shares during the last quarter. 11.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

