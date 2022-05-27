OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76), Fidelity Earnings reports. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

OCFT stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $530.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.40. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $17.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFT. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 321.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 96,964 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 41,492 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 173.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,484,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 940,910 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,479,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 139,784 shares during the last quarter. 14.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

