Only1 Hits Market Capitalization of $3.90 Million (LIKE)

Only1 (LIKE) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Over the last seven days, Only1 has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Only1 has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and $380,681.00 worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Only1 coin can now be purchased for $0.0372 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,854.14 or 1.00032967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002026 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001734 BTC.

About Only1

Only1 (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,997,916 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling Only1

