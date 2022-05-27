Oppenheimer Cuts Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $107.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $115.00 to $107.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack in the Box from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.77.

JACK stock opened at $68.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.08. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $122.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.20). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,580,000 after purchasing an additional 207,183 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 32.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,289,000 after purchasing an additional 431,014 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $106,700,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth about $98,706,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

