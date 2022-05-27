Oppenheimer Trims Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Target Price to $140.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Splunk from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Splunk from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.54.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $102.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.69. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.32. Splunk has a 52-week low of $84.63 and a 52-week high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The firm had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Splunk will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $48,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,491 shares of company stock valued at $295,240. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

