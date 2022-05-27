OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Tops $0.0222 on Top Exchanges

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $277,458.88 and approximately $63,027.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 74.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,893.85 or 0.23626971 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.71 or 0.00506240 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00033142 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008660 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

