Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Receives $91.18 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.18.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.54. 112,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,509,758. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle has a 1 year low of $66.72 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,543 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.