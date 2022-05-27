Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

ORMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oramed Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ORMP opened at $4.71 on Thursday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $181.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38.

In other news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $94,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORMP. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 6,478.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after acquiring an additional 743,715 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 761,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 692,384 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,626,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $3,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

