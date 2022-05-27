O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 747,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,026 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $527,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $1,066,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $3,037,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 44,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,548,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 285.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 75,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,411,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $7.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $646.95. 3,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $667.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $666.30. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $519.32 and a 12 month high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher acquired 835 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

