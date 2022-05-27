O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $639.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $667.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $666.30. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $519.32 and a 1-year high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.25.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

