Origin Sport (ORS) Market Capitalization Tops $1.74 Million

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 57% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 27th. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $173,464.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00045348 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00012080 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

