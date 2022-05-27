Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.29.

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $484.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.84 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.39%.

In related news, Director Dan F. Smith bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $195,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $85,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,550 shares of company stock worth $383,109 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter worth about $48,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 478.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

