Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $161.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) will post $161.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $157.92 million and the highest is $168.34 million. Orion Group posted sales of $145.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year sales of $674.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $664.86 million to $682.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $709.18 million, with estimates ranging from $695.00 million to $718.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Orion Group.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $174.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.19 million.

ORN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Friday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORN. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Orion Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 594.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Orion Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORN traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.72. 55,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $6.15.

About Orion Group (Get Rating)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Group (ORN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.