Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.07

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.07 and last traded at $27.04, with a volume of 123425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on OFIX. TheStreet lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $106.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.70 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 3.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,424,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,968,000 after acquiring an additional 30,329 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,728,604 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $84,828,000 after buying an additional 114,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $70,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,094 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,452 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,878,000 after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,218,000 after acquiring an additional 31,885 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

