Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oscar Health Inc. is a digital health-insurance company. Oscar Health Inc. is based in New York. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.04.

Shares of OSCR opened at $4.78 on Thursday. Oscar Health has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 22.93% and a negative return on equity of 37.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oscar Health will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $140,765.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $96,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,557 shares of company stock worth $304,575 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

