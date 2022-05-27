Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.32-$2.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.34 billion-$13.34 billion.

Shares of OTSKY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.20. The company had a trading volume of 45,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,116. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.58. Otsuka has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $22.86.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of oncology, cardiovascular system, renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and intravenous solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

