PAC Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.05 Million (PAC)

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 26th. In the last week, PAC Protocol has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAC Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.05 million and $72,970.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00012778 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002080 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Sport Move (SPORT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000161 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000048 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,625,002,116 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

