Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $32.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $187.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.18%.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $78,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,770.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 135.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

