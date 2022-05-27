Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.43-$7.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.48 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.46 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.26-$2.29 EPS.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $3.42 on Thursday, reaching $502.09. 1,774,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,423. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $350.96 and a 1-year high of $640.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $564.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $540.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of -126.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 54.57%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $685.00 to $615.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $626.48.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total transaction of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,150,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,108 shares of company stock valued at $42,628,785 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,491 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 940 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

