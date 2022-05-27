Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Short Interest Update

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,000 shares, a drop of 91.9% from the April 30th total of 3,485,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 828,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Pantheon Resources stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.27. 1,633,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,432. Pantheon Resources has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTHRF. Peel Hunt began coverage on Pantheon Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Pantheon Resources from GBX 250 ($3.15) to GBX 280 ($3.52) in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

