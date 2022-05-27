Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Purchases 153,835 Shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its position in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU – Get Rating) by 128.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,835 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in DiamondHead were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DiamondHead by 262.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in DiamondHead in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in DiamondHead during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiamondHead by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter.

DHHCU opened at $9.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

