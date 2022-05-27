Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.33 Billion

Analysts expect Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAGet Rating) to post sales of $7.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Paramount Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.89 billion. Paramount Global reported sales of $6.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paramount Global will report full-year sales of $30.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.77 billion to $32.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $32.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.07 billion to $34.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Paramount Global.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Paramount Global had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA traded up $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,652,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,789,474. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Paramount Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

