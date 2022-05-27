Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Citigroup

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PARA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a sell rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.40.

PARA opened at $32.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

