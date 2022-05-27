Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.00-$18.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $18.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:PH traded up $5.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $268.01. 393,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,247. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $253.33 and a one year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $356.71.

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 9.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 14.8% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 28.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,377,000 after purchasing an additional 13,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

