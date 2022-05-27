ParkinGo (GOT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $90.00

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 26th. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $908,619.84 and $90.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 30% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,223.36 or 0.99787796 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00032910 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00015133 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000067 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001046 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

