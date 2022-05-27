Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,919 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after buying an additional 12,073,555 shares during the last quarter. Passaic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $372,814,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $360,875,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $313,589,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $212,165,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.53. 8,614,774 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.66 and a 200-day moving average of $70.54. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

