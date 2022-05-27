Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Has $29.15 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $29,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $132.74. 4,065,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,426,987. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.83 billion, a PE ratio of 59.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.