Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Has $34.26 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,203 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 1.6% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $34,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PayPal by 12.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 74.2% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,641,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth $1,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.83.

PYPL stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.42. 21,658,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,908,631. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.73. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.83 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

