Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Has $4.30 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,730 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,267,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,977,107. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.92 and a 200 day moving average of $139.75. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $99.47 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.83, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.12.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.