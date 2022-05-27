Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Increases Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 220.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000.

NYSEARCA:MOAT traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,042. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $64.64 and a 12 month high of $78.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.31.

