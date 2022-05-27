Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Increases Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,546 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned about 0.14% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 19,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ACAD. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.41.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $52,085.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,317.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $27,726.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,812.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,819 shares of company stock worth $205,781 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,621,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,113. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.41. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.67.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.21). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.52% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. The company had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

