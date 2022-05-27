Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned 1.07% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HEWJ. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 220,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after buying an additional 44,364 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 669,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,367,000.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

HEWJ stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.03. 41,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,794. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $34.43 and a 12-month high of $41.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.52.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.