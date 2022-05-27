Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Sells 19,915 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,915 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,642,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 116,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 15,351 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 24,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,040,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,164,000 after purchasing an additional 30,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,139,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.16. 14,358,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,864,664. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.45. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.