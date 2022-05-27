Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Sells 543 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWV traded up $3.84 on Friday, reaching $237.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,460. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.73. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $219.85 and a 12-month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

