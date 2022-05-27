Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Sells 66,069 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,069 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $13,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLUE. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

VLUE traded up $1.87 on Thursday, hitting $101.13. The company had a trading volume of 949,208 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.19. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.