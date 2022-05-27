Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) will post $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.58. Patterson Companies posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Patterson Companies.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

In other news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $308,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $209,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,910.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $704,020 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDCO traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.87. 472,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,388. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average of $30.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

About Patterson Companies (Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson Companies (PDCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.