Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Posted by on May 27th, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCOGet Rating) will post $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.58. Patterson Companies posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

In other news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $308,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $209,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,910.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $704,020 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDCO traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.87. 472,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,388. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average of $30.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

About Patterson Companies (Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson Companies (PDCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.